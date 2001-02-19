This volume is a comprehensive reference book on current trends in the world coal market and long-term prospects to 2010. It contains an in-depth analysis of the 1999 international coal market covering prices, demand, trade, supply and production capacity, as well as over 475 pages of country specific statistics on OECD and key non-OECD coal producing and consuming countries. In addition to country specific statistics, Coal Information has up-to-date data on coal-fired power stations in coal consuming countries and coal ports in exporting and importing countries. The book also contains a summary of climate change policies, CO2 emission limitation proposals and other environmental policies as they affect coal consumption; including particulate, sulphur dioxide and nitrous oxide emission limits for existing and new coal-fired boilers in OECD countries. Coal Information is one of a series of annual IEA statistical publications on major energy sources; other reports are Electricity Information, Oil Information and Natural Gas Information.
Coal Information 2000
Report
Coal Information
Share
Abstract
