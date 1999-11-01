Skip to main content
Climate Policy Without Tears

CGE-Based Ancillary Benefits Estimates for Chile
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/255872588381
Authors
Sébastien Dessus, David O’Connor
Tags
OECD Development Centre Working Papers

Cite this content as:

Dessus, S. and D. O’Connor (1999), “Climate Policy Without Tears: CGE-Based Ancillary Benefits Estimates for Chile”, OECD Development Centre Working Papers, No. 156, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/255872588381.
