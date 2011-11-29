Climate Change, Employment and Local Development, Sydney, Australia

This report presents the analysis and key findings of the project on Climate Change, Employment and Local Development in Sydney, Australia, carried out by the OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Programme.

Sydney and its main organisations are undergoing an important transformation in terms of the approach to human capital development, growth and job creation, and integrating the sustainability component into the greater metropolitan Sydney strategy and actions. Sydney is leading a wave of transformation in the country and has some state-of-the-art initiatives that are examples to other OECD regions. However, a challenge remains with respect to the governance of the system and the adjustment of programmes to the new needs of a low-carbon economy.

This report analyses the challenges and opportunities of Sydney in this context, and provides some policy recommendations on how the public authorities and other key agencies could best support the emergence of a green economy - making the best use of the skills available while creating wealth and growth.