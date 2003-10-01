“Clicks, Bricks and Spondulicks” is the title of a seminar organised by PEB to examine the relationship between the built learning environment and information and communications technology (ICT), as well as cost implications. The meeting sought to determine whether educational buildings and ICT should continue to be seen as separate entities competing for the same funds, or whether they should be treated as one holistic component of educational infrastructure. The international seminar, held in Brisbane, Australia, in March 2003, concentrated primarily on vocational training and higher educational buildings. The seminar presented benefits of integrated capital planning strategies, taking into account life cycle expectancies and ICT advances such as online delivery; modes of knowledge production and flexible delivery; government policies and implications for planners; and implications for policy-makers.