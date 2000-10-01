The Department for Education and Employment in England has launched the Excellence in Cities (EiC) initiative, aimed at driving up standards in inner city schools. A key element of this initiative is the City Learning Centres (CLCs). By providing outstanding local facilities, the centres will improve education standards and skills levels, promote employment opportunities and counter social exclusion.
City Learning Centres for the 21st Century
