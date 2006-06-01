China’s trade impact on Latin America is positive via an export boom and indirectly better terms of trade. Its emergence is also a wake up call for the region: more reforms are needed, especially in infrastructure, in order to maintain Latin America’s comparative advantage. The Chinese windfall brings risks of exclusion in a “raw materials corner” out of global value chains.
China
A Helping Hand for Latin America?
Policy paper
OECD Development Centre Policy Insights
Abstract
