Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Changes in the working environments of the self-employed

A European perspective
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/ece3a6d6-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2022), “Changes in the working environments of the self-employed: A European perspective”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 34, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/ece3a6d6-en.
Go to top