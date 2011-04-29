This study provides a comparative analysis of existing centralised purchasing institutions in selected EU Member States in terms of organisation, coverage, objectives and rationale, financing models, types of framework agreements and call-off systems, as well as the information technology used, and it examines success factors, risks and future challenges.
Centralised Purchasing Systems in the European Union
Working paper
SIGMA Papers
Abstract
