Centralised Purchasing Systems in the European Union

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgkgqv703xw-en
OECD
SIGMA Papers
OECD (2011), “Centralised Purchasing Systems in the European Union”, SIGMA Papers, No. 47, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5kgkgqv703xw-en.
