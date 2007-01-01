This study provides an analysis of the functions, structures and capacity of the central public procurement bodies of Member States. Twenty-two separate overviews of public procurement systems in the 22 participating Member States were produced on the basis of national responses to a detailed questionnaire. An in-depth review of these country system overviews provided the comparative analysis portion of this study, which discusses from different angles the various models in place in Member States.
Central Public Procurement Structures and Capacity in Member States of the European Union
Working paper
SIGMA Papers
Abstract
