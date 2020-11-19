Skip to main content
Central public procurement institutions in the Western Balkans

With selected EU country examples
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/c1f7eb4a-en
Authors
Marian Lemke, Eriks Mezalis, Dariusz Piasta, Susie Smith
SIGMA Papers
Lemke, M. et al. (2020), “Central public procurement institutions in the Western Balkans: With selected EU country examples”, SIGMA Papers, No. 60, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/c1f7eb4a-en.
