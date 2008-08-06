Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

The Ending of the Multi-Fibre Agreement and Innovation in Sri Lankan Textile and Clothing Industry

Trade and Innovation Project - Case Study No. 3
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/240487016735
Authors
Janaka Wijayasiri, Jagath Dissanayake
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Wijayasiri, J. and J. Dissanayake (2008), “The Ending of the Multi-Fibre Agreement and Innovation in Sri Lankan Textile and Clothing Industry: Trade and Innovation Project - Case Study No. 3”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 75, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/240487016735.
Go to top