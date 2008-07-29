Skip to main content
Market Openness, Trade Liberalisation and Innovation Capacity in the Finnish Telecom Equipment Industry

Trade and Innovation Project - Case Study No. 1
Policy paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/240577317501
Caroline Lesser
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Lesser, C. (2008), “Market Openness, Trade Liberalisation and Innovation Capacity in the Finnish Telecom Equipment Industry: Trade and Innovation Project - Case Study No. 1”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 73, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/240577317501.
