Strong career guidance systems allow students to explore potential futures in work through authentic and frequent interactions with people in work and their workplaces. One form of career exploration that can be expected to be of particular value to young people is career talks with guest speakers. Typically undertaken through secondary education, career talks allow students to hear directly from people in work about their jobs, careers and their pathways through education and training. This Policy Brief summarises available evidence on the impact of teenage career talks on adult employment outcomes; draws on the wider research literature and examples of practice in some countries to illustrate why and how career talks can be expected to benefit students; and, provides a step-by-step guide to the effective design of career talks in person and online.
Career talks with guest speakers
A guide to delivering an effective career development activity
Policy paper
OECD Education Policy Perspectives
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
Policy paper24 May 2024
-
Policy paper1 May 2024
-
Policy paper26 April 2024
-
24 April 2024
-
Policy paper5 April 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
18 March 2024
-
Related publications
-
Case study18 April 2024
-
Case study4 March 2024
-
4 March 2024
-
29 February 2024
-
Case study20 February 2024
-
20 February 2024
-
1 February 2024
-
Case study25 January 2024