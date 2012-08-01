Skip to main content
Career Pathway and Cluster Skill Development

Promising Models from the United States
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5k94g1s6f7td-en
Virginia Hamilton
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Hamilton, V. (2012), “Career Pathway and Cluster Skill Development: Promising Models from the United States”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2012/14, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k94g1s6f7td-en.
