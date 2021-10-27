Skip to main content
Carbon leakage and agriculture

A literature review on emissions mitigation policies
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9247f1e7-en
Authors
Theodoros Arvanitopoulos, Grégoire Garsous, Paolo Agnolucci
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Cite this content as:

Arvanitopoulos, T., G. Garsous and P. Agnolucci (2021), “Carbon leakage and agriculture: A literature review on emissions mitigation policies”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 169, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9247f1e7-en.
