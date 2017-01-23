Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Canadian regional development policy

Flexible governance and adaptive implementation
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/99622d65-en
Authors
Neil Bradford
Tags
OECD Regional Development Papers

Cite this content as:

Bradford, N. (2017), “Canadian regional development policy: Flexible governance and adaptive implementation”, OECD Regional Development Papers, No. 82, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/99622d65-en.
Go to top