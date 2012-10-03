Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Business-Driven Innovation: Is it Making a Difference in Education?

An Analysis of Educational Patents
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k91dl7pc835-en
Authors
Dominique Foray, Julio Raffo
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Foray, D. and J. Raffo (2012), “Business-Driven Innovation: Is it Making a Difference in Education?: An Analysis of Educational Patents”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 84, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k91dl7pc835-en.
Go to top