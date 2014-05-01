Skip to main content
Built to Last

Designing a Flexible and Durable 2015 Climate Change Agreement
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qf5cjnvd-en
Authors
Gregory Briner, Takayoshi Kato, Takashi Hattori
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers
Cite this content as:

Briner, G., T. Kato and T. Hattori (2014), “Built to Last: Designing a Flexible and Durable 2015 Climate Change Agreement”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2014/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js1qf5cjnvd-en.
