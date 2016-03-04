Skip to main content
Building subjective well-being indicators at the subnational level

A preliminary assessment in OECD regions
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm2hhcjftvh-en
Authors
Monica Brezzi, Marcos Diaz Ramirez
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Brezzi, M. and M. Diaz Ramirez (2016), “Building subjective well-being indicators at the subnational level: A preliminary assessment in OECD regions”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2016/03, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jm2hhcjftvh-en.
