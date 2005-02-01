Building Schools for the Future in the United Kingdom

State-of-the-art school buildings can improve educational standards and have a positive effect on everyone who uses them. That is why England’s Department for Education and Skills (DfES) launched an ambitious five year strategy to improve educational facilities for all children in the country and create high quality resources for the whole community. The programme, Building Schools for the Future, is backed by a record level of investment in school infrastructure, takes into account changes needed in the educational built environment, and gives special attention to exemplar designs.