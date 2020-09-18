Skip to main content
Building an inclusive social protection system in South Africa

Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/e01d1e09-en
Authors
Falilou Fall, Andre Steenkamp
Tags
OECD Economics Department Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Fall, F. and A. Steenkamp (2020), “Building an inclusive social protection system in South Africa”, OECD Economics Department Working Papers, No. 1620, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/e01d1e09-en.
