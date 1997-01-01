This publication is the product of a multi-country seminar on budgeting and controlling personnel costs which SIGMA organised in March 1996 in Paris. The seminar’s purpose was to provide an opportunity for senior practitioners from central and eastern European countries to examine different approaches to budgeting and controlling personnel costs, and their viability in light of the specific needs and constraints of each country. Drawing in particular on the experience of EU Member countries, the seminar enabled participants to compare different types of budgeting and monitoring, their respective advantages and disadvantages, as well as their prerequisites regarding institutions and procedures.
Budgeting and Monitoring of Personnel Costs
Working paper
SIGMA Papers
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
In the same series
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper6 June 2024
-
29 April 2024
-
15 March 2024
-
Working paper25 May 2023
-
Working paper27 March 2023
-
13 December 2022
-
2 December 2022
Related publications
-
29 June 2024
-
20 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
Working paper13 June 2024
-
-
20 April 2024
-
Working paper9 April 2024
-
4 April 2024