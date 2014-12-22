Skip to main content
Breathing the Same Air? Measuring Air Pollution in Cities and Regions

Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrb7rkxf21-en
Authors
Monica Brezzi, Daniel Sanchez-Serra
OECD Regional Development Working Papers
Brezzi, M. and D. Sanchez-Serra (2014), “Breathing the Same Air? Measuring Air Pollution in Cities and Regions”, OECD Regional Development Working Papers, No. 2014/11, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxrb7rkxf21-en.
