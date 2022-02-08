Skip to main content
Boosting social entrepreneurship and social enterprise development in Slovenia

In-depth policy review
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/8ea2b761-en
OECD
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
OECD (2022), “Boosting social entrepreneurship and social enterprise development in Slovenia: In-depth policy review”, OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers, No. 2022/02, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/8ea2b761-en.
