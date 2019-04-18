This review provides an in-depth analysis of the Lithuanian policy ecosystem in place for social entrepreneurship and social enterprises. It identifies the country’s key strengths and challenges and provides policy recommendations to support the development of a stronger policy ecosystem for social entrepreneurship and social enterprises. Key policy issues analysed include: raising awareness and clarifying the conceptual framework (Chapter 2); coordinating policy and legal frameworks (Chapter 3); enhancing the role of social enterprises in public procurement (Chapter 4); promoting social impact measurement and reporting (Chapter 5); and improving their access to finance (Chapter 6).
Boosting social entrepreneurship and social enterprise development in Lithuania
In-depth policy review
Working paper
OECD Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED) Papers
Abstract
