Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Blockchain for SMEs and entrepreneurs in Italy

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f241e9cc-en
Authors
Marco Bianchini, Insung Kwon
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Download PDF

Select a language

English
italiano

Cite this content as:

Bianchini, M. and I. Kwon (2020), “Blockchain for SMEs and entrepreneurs in Italy”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 20, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f241e9cc-en.
Go to top