This report investigates the development of the Blockchain ecosystem in Israel, against the background of the SME and entrepreneurship structure and trends in the country. The report analyses in particular the characteristics and trends of companies introducing blockchain-based services in the Israeli market, opportunities and challenges to their business development, sectors and firms being targeted, and relevance for enhancing digitalisation and productivity in the SME population at large. The report also illustrates recent trends in regulation and policy, and provides policy recommendations.
Blockchain for SMEs and entrepreneurs in Israel
Working paper
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Abstract
