Birthplace diversity, income inequality and education gradients in generalised trust

The relevance of cognitive skills in 29 countries
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/f16a8bae-en
Authors
Francesca Borgonovi, Artur Pokropek
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Borgonovi, F. and A. Pokropek (2017), “Birthplace diversity, income inequality and education gradients in generalised trust: The relevance of cognitive skills in 29 countries”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 164, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/f16a8bae-en.
