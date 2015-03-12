Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Big Data for Advancing Dementia Research

An Evaluation of Data Sharing Practices in Research on Age-related Neurodegenerative Diseases
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4sbddf7jk-en
Authors
Ulrike Deetjen, Eric T. Meyer, Ralph Schroeder
Tags
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Deetjen, U., E. Meyer and R. Schroeder (2015), “Big Data for Advancing Dementia Research: An Evaluation of Data Sharing Practices in Research on Age-related Neurodegenerative Diseases”, OECD Digital Economy Papers, No. 246, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5js4sbddf7jk-en.
Go to top