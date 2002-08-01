Skip to main content
Beyond Johannesburg

Policies and Finance for Climate-friendly Development
Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/705865878263
Authors
Georg Caspary, David O'Connor
Tags
OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs

Cite this content as:

Caspary, G. and D. O'Connor (2002), “Beyond Johannesburg: Policies and Finance for Climate-friendly Development”, OECD Development Centre Policy Briefs, No. 21, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/705865878263.
