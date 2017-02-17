Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Benchmarking Digital Government Strategies in MENA Countries

Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264268012-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
OECD Digital Government Studies
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

OECD (2017), Benchmarking Digital Government Strategies in MENA Countries, OECD Digital Government Studies, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264268012-en.
Go to top