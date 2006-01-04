Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Barriers to technology diffusion

The case of compact fluorescent lamps
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5d4feaf1-en
Authors
Nicolas Lefèvre, Philippine de T’Serclaes, Paul Waide
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Cite this content as:

Lefèvre, N., P. de T’Serclaes and P. Waide (2006), “Barriers to technology diffusion: The case of compact fluorescent lamps”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2006/05, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5d4feaf1-en.
Go to top