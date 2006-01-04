Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Barriers to technology diffusion

The case of solar thermal technologies
Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/59450d15-en
Authors
Cédric Philibert
Tags
OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers

Cite this content as:

Philibert, C. (2006), “Barriers to technology diffusion: The case of solar thermal technologies”, OECD/IEA Climate Change Expert Group Papers, No. 2006/01, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/59450d15-en.
Go to top