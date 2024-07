This publication provides annual data showing aggregate information on the banking sector of OECD member countries. Data show number of institutions and branches by type of bank, aggregate income statement and balance sheets, and classification of assets by resident/non-resident and domestic/foreign currency. Data are provided from the mid-90s onwards in national currencies. Longer time series are available on CD-ROM and on line at http://dx.doi.org/10.1787/bank-data-en