Bank Profitability: Financial Statements of Banks 1998

Trends in bank profitability and factors affecting it are major indicators of changes in the state of health of national banking systems. These OECD statistics, based on financial statements of banks, provide a unique tool for analysing developments in aggregate bank profitability in the period 1987-1996. For each category of bank (all banks, large commercial banks, other commercial banks, foreign commercial banks, cooperaive banks, savings banks, etc) in each reporting country, an aggregate income statement and balance sheet is provided. In addition, supplementary information on number of institutions, branches, and staff covered by the data is included. Statistics on Ireland are included for the first time.