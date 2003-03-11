This publication provides annual data showing aggregate information on the banking sector of OECD member countries. Data show number of institutions and branches by type of bank, aggregate income statement and balance sheets, and classification of assets by resident/non-resident and domestic/foreign currency. Data are provided for the period 1994 onwards in national currencies.
Bank Profitability: Financial Statements of Banks 2002
Report
Bank Profitability: Financial Statements of Banks
Share
Facebook Twitter LinkedIn
Abstract
This publication provides annual data showing aggregate information on the banking sector of OECD member countries. Data show number of institutions and branches by type of bank, aggregate income statement and balance sheets, and classification of assets by resident/non-resident and domestic/foreign currency. Data are provided for the period 1994 onwards in national currencies.
In the same series
-
25 May 2011
-
31 October 2008
-
17 November 2005
-
22 January 2001
-
6 December 1999
-
23 August 1999
Related publications
-
Working paper25 April 2024
-
4 April 2024
-
14 March 2024
-
12 March 2024
-
Report7 March 2024
-
14 February 2024
-
Working paper15 December 2023
-
5 December 2023