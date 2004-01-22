This background paper has been prepared to provide a broad overview of the issues associated with spam as information for participants at the OECD Workshop on Spam, to be held at the European Commission on 2-3 February 2004.
Background Paper for the OECD Workshop on Spam
Working paper
OECD Digital Economy Papers
Abstract
