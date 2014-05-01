- Across OECD countries, the median age students first graduated from university fell by 6 months between 2005 and 2011.
- The median age of first graduation ranges from around 22 in Belgium and the United Kingdom to over 27 in Iceland and Israel.
- The percentage of part-time students has increased from 19.8% in 2005 to 22.0% in 2011, suggesting that more flexible routes between study and work are slowly becoming more widespread.
- The percentage of older students (aged 30 and over) entering universities has remained constant at around 10%-11% on average between 2005 and 2011.
At What Age Do University Students Earn Their First Degree?
Education Indicators in Focus
Abstract
