Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account

Asset Building and the Escape from Poverty

A New Welfare Policy Debate
Report

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264104747-en
Authors
OECD
Tags
Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED)

Select a language

English
français
español
italiano

Cite this content as:

OECD (2003), Asset Building and the Escape from Poverty: A New Welfare Policy Debate, Local Economic and Employment Development (LEED), OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264104747-en.
Go to top