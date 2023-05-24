Skip to main content
Assessment of policies, programmes and regulations relating to MSME and start-up development in Abu Dhabi

Policy paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/9b92546e-en
Authors
Jonathan Potter, David Halabisky, Cynthia Lavison, Kris Boschmans, Pablo Shah, Helen Shymanski, Alasdair Reid
Tags
OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers
Cite this content as:

Potter, J. et al. (2023), “Assessment of policies, programmes and regulations relating to MSME and start-up development in Abu Dhabi”, OECD SME and Entrepreneurship Papers, No. 40, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9b92546e-en.
