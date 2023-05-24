Strengthening the performance and economic contribution of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and start-ups is central to Abu Dhabi’s goal of creating a more diversified and competitive economy. This report provides an assessment of policies, programmes and regulations relating to MSME and start-up development in Abu Dhabi. The assessment is structured around six thematic areas: i) access to finance, ii) the availability of skills and capabilities, iii) access to markets, iv) the business environment, v) innovation and digitalisation, and vi) future opportunities for MSME and start-up development. For each thematic area, an analysis of existing issues, challenges and policy approaches is provided, in addition to policy recommendations and relevant examples of international policy practices. The report was prepared by the OECD Secretariat and external experts based on information gathered by the OECD in Abu Dhabi in the form of written documentation, questionnaire responses, stakeholder interviews and roundtable meetings as well as desk research on policy practices in other countries.