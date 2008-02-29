Skip to main content
Assessment of Learning Outcomes in Higher Education

a comparative review of selected practices
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/244257272573
Deborah Nusche
OECD Education Working Papers
Nusche, D. (2008), “Assessment of Learning Outcomes in Higher Education: a comparative review of selected practices”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 15, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/244257272573.
