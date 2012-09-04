Skip to main content
Assessment for Qualification and Certification in Upper Secondary Education

A Review of Country Practices and Research Evidence
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92zp1cshvb-en
Authors
Stefanie Dufaux
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Dufaux, S. (2012), “Assessment for Qualification and Certification in Upper Secondary Education: A Review of Country Practices and Research Evidence”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 83, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k92zp1cshvb-en.
