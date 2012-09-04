Within the policy field of student assessment, the assessment of students for qualification and certification in upper secondary education has special importance since key decisions for the progression of students may be taken on the basis of assessment results. Students in most OECD countries face increased specialisation in upper secondary education and high stakes are associated to their performance when assessment results are used as a criterion for selection, both for access to higher education and other educational programmes and for access to the labour market. On the basis of research findings and country practices, this paper describes key features of assessment for qualification and certification in upper secondary education and discusses issues regarding its design and implementation.