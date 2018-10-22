Skip to main content
Assessing the economic valuation of the benefits of regulating chemicals

Lessons learned from five case studies
Working paper

https://doi.org/10.1787/9a061350-en
Ståle Navrud
OECD Environment Working Papers
Navrud, S. (2018), “Assessing the economic valuation of the benefits of regulating chemicals: Lessons learned from five case studies”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 136, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9a061350-en.
