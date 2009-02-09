Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Assessing Barriers to Trade in Services in the MENA Region

Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/225883022037
Authors
Mohamed Ali Marouani, Laura Munro
Tags
OECD Trade Policy Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Marouani, M. and L. Munro (2009), “Assessing Barriers to Trade in Services in the MENA Region”, OECD Trade Policy Papers, No. 84, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/225883022037.
Go to top