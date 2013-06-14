Skip to main content
Art for Art's Sake?

The Impact of Arts Education
https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264180789-en
Ellen Winner, Thalia R. Goldstein, Stéphan Vincent-Lancrin
Educational Research and Innovation
Winner, E., T. Goldstein and S. Vincent-Lancrin (2013), Art for Art's Sake?: The Impact of Arts Education, Educational Research and Innovation, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/9789264180789-en.
