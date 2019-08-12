Skip to main content
Are environmental tax policies beneficial?

Learning from programme evaluation studies
Working paper

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/218df62b-en
Authors
Jonas Teusch, Nils Axel Braathen
Tags
OECD Environment Working Papers
Cite this content as:

Teusch, J. and N. Braathen (2019), “Are environmental tax policies beneficial?: Learning from programme evaluation studies”, OECD Environment Working Papers, No. 150, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/218df62b-en.
