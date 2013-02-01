- PISA results show that no country or economy has reached the goal of creating a completely equitable education system, but some are much closer than others.
- Some countries and economies have shown that improvements in equity can be achieved at the same time as improvements in overall performance, and in a relatively short time.
Are Countries Moving Towards More Equitable Education Systems?
Policy paper
PISA in Focus
Abstract
