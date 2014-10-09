The use of antimicrobials in livestock production provides a basis for improving animal health and productivity. This in turn contributes to food security, food safety, animal welfare, protection of livelihoods and animal resources. However, there is increasing concern about levels of antimicrobial resistance in bacteria isolated from human, animal, food and environmental samples and how this relates to use of antimicrobials in livestock production. The report examines antimicrobial usage in livestock and its impact on public health and the food economy. Policy issues and knowledge gaps to manage antimicrobial use and the risk of antimicrobial resistance are identified and discussed.