Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Antimicrobial Resistance

The Use of Antimicrobials in the Livestock Sector
Policy paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxvl3dwk3f0-en
Authors
Jonathan Rushton, Jorge Pinto Ferreira, Katharina D. C. Stärk
Tags
OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Rushton, J., J. Pinto Ferreira and K. Stärk (2014), “Antimicrobial Resistance: The Use of Antimicrobials in the Livestock Sector”, OECD Food, Agriculture and Fisheries Papers, No. 68, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5jxvl3dwk3f0-en.
Go to top