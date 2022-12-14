This paper assesses the impact of crises, in particular the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing economic crisis, on anti-corruption compliance objectives, resources and operations. It evaluates whether the crisis generated challenges or opportunities for businesses in the area of anti-corruption compliance, and whether it led to long-term, structural changes. The paper offers recommendations for companies to improve their responses to corruption risks during times of crisis, and for governments to better support companies in this context.
Anti-corruption compliance in times of crisis
Building resilience and seizing opportunities
Policy paper
OECD Business and Finance Policy Papers
Abstract
