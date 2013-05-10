Skip to main content
Login on your MyOECD account
  • English
  • Cette page n'est pas disponible en Français

Analysis of the Predictive Power of PISA Test Items

Working paper

More info

DOI
https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4bx47268g5-en
Authors
Maciej Jakubowski
Tags
OECD Education Working Papers
Download PDF

Cite this content as:

Jakubowski, M. (2013), “Analysis of the Predictive Power of PISA Test Items”, OECD Education Working Papers, No. 87, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://doi.org/10.1787/5k4bx47268g5-en.
Go to top